Trainspotting was a huge hit when it opened in cinemas in 1996.

25 photos taking you back to Edinburgh in 1996, the year Trainspotting film was released

When Danny Boyle’s big-screen adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s Trainspotting first hit cinemas in February 1996, Scotland’s capital city was a very different place.

By Gary Flockhart
3 minutes ago

Edinburgh’s world-famous Hogmanay street party was at its peak.

A free event, celebrations that year were recognised by the Guinness Book of Records at the world's largest New Year party, with approximately 400,000 people in attendance.

A young Stephen Hendry was in his pomp. The snooker pro, from South Queensferry, received the Evening News’ sports personality of the year award in 1996, which surely takes equal pride of place alongside the seven World Snooker Championship titles on his mantelpiece.

Take a look through our picture gallery, and be transported back to 1996.

1. Scotland v Wales

Gregor Townsend takes the brunt of the Welsh charge in the Scotland v Wales rugby game, 19 Feb 1996

Photo: IAN RUTHERFORD

2. Festival Cavalcade

Big crowds turned out to see the 1996 Festival Cavalcade.

Photo: DENIS STRAUGHAN

3. EIS demo

The 1996 Educational Institue of Scotland march saw teachers, pupils and parents come together to demonstrate over cuts in education.

Photo: BILL HENRY

4. Hogmanay squeeze

Revellers celebrating New Year on Princes street at The Mound with Edinburgh Castle in the background. There were a reported 400,000 people in attendance.

Photo: GRAHAM HAMILTON

