26 photos taking you back to Edinburgh in 1996, the year Trainspotting film was released
When Danny Boyle’s big-screen adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s Trainspotting first hit cinemas in February 1996, Scotland’s capital city was a very different place.
By Gary Flockhart
4 minutes ago
Edinburgh’s world-famous Hogmanay street party was at its peak.
A free event, celebrations that year were recognised by the Guinness Book of Records at the world's largest New Year party, with approximately 400,000 people in attendance.
A young Stephen Hendry was in his pomp. The snooker pro, from South Queensferry, received the Evening News’ sports personality of the year award in 1996, which surely takes equal pride of place alongside the seven World Snooker Championship titles on his mantelpiece.
Take a look through our picture gallery, and be transported back to 1996.
