80s Edinburgh: 17 amazing photos that will transport you back to Edinburgh in 1987
In the year of the Great Storm, change was a-brewing in Scotland’s capital city.
By Gary Flockhart
4 minutes ago
On a national level, many will remember 1987 as the year BBC weatherman Michael Fish failed to forecast a violent extratropical cyclone that would eventually wreak £2 billion worth of damage.
That October, the hurricane-force winds caused unprecedented chaos, particularly in the Home Counties, but there was plenty happening right here in Edinburgh too.
We have trawled the archives to bring you 17 photos that will take you right back to Edinburgh in 1987.
Page 1 of 5