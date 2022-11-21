News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
We have trawled the archives to bring you 17 photos that will take you right back to Edinburgh in 1987.
We have trawled the archives to bring you 17 photos that will take you right back to Edinburgh in 1987.

80s Edinburgh: 17 amazing photos that will transport you back to Edinburgh in 1987

In the year of the Great Storm, change was a-brewing in Scotland’s capital city.

By Gary Flockhart
4 minutes ago

On a national level, many will remember 1987 as the year BBC weatherman Michael Fish failed to forecast a violent extratropical cyclone that would eventually wreak £2 billion worth of damage.

That October, the hurricane-force winds caused unprecedented chaos, particularly in the Home Counties, but there was plenty happening right here in Edinburgh too.

We have trawled the archives to bring you 17 photos that will take you right back to Edinburgh in 1987.

1. Fountainbridge tenements 1987

Tenement housing at the corner of Earl Grey Street and Fountainbridge in Edinburgh, August 1987. Also in picture the Halifax building society.

Photo: TSR

Photo Sales

2. Boxing Day sales 1987

Crowds shopping in Princes Street shop during the Boxing Day sales in Edinburgh 1987.

Photo: Alan Macdonald

Photo Sales

3. George Street Edinburgh 1987

Shopkeepers in George Street Edinburgh were complaining that parking restrictions were affecting business and forcing them to relocate in December 1987.

Photo: George Smith

Photo Sales

4. Boxing Day sales 1987

A lone dog waits outside a Princes Street shop during the Boxing Day sales in Edinburgh 1987.

Photo: Alan Macdonald

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
EdinburghScotlandBBC