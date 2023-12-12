News you can trust since 1873
80s Edinburgh: 17 nostalgic photos of Edinburgh in 1985, including a visit from Keira Knightley as a baby

In July 1985, Queen Elizabeth II gave Waverley Market her royal approval and sliced the red ribbon to mark the newly-built Edinburgh shopping mall's official opening.
By Gary Flockhart
Published 12th Dec 2023, 16:37 GMT

Also that year, chart sensations The Thompson Twins put down their synths to open a huge new HMV record store on Princes Street, while on nearby North Bridge, locals were introduced to the joys of catalogue shopping with the opening of the Argos store.

One visitor to Edinburgh in 1985 who readers won’t recognise, however, is Hollywood star Keira Knightley. The future actress was in Auld Reekie with her Glasgow-born mum, Sharman MacDonald, who had been recognised as Playwright of the Year.

We've trawled through the Evening News picture archives to bring you 17 photos that will take you back to Edinburgh in 1985.

A giant Cabbage Patch Kid and 10-year-old Krisha Jacobs (with a Cabbage Patch doll) visited the Sick Children's Hospital in Edinburgh in October 1985.

1. Giant Cabbage Patch Kid

A giant Cabbage Patch Kid and 10-year-old Krisha Jacobs (with a Cabbage Patch doll) visited the Sick Children's Hospital in Edinburgh in October 1985. Photo: George Smith

Queen Elizabeth II officially opened the Waverley Market shopping centre in Princes Street Edinburgh, July 1985. The Queen comes down the escalator.

2. Her Majesty

Queen Elizabeth II officially opened the Waverley Market shopping centre in Princes Street Edinburgh, July 1985. The Queen comes down the escalator. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood Hamish Campbell

Shoppers in the Food Court (Spud U Like baked potato shop in background) of the newly-opened Cameron Toll shopping centre in Edinburgh, April 1985.

3. Spud U Like?

Shoppers in the Food Court (Spud U Like baked potato shop in background) of the newly-opened Cameron Toll shopping centre in Edinburgh, April 1985. Photo: Stan Warburton

10-year-old Nikki Murphy tries a day as the Evening News editor after winning a poster competition in August 1985. Nikki types in her copy at her typewriter in the newsroom.

4. Budding journo

10-year-old Nikki Murphy tries a day as the Evening News editor after winning a poster competition in August 1985. Nikki types in her copy at her typewriter in the newsroom. Photo: George Smith

