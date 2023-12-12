80s Edinburgh: 17 nostalgic photos of Edinburgh in 1985, including a visit from Keira Knightley as a baby
In July 1985, Queen Elizabeth II gave Waverley Market her royal approval and sliced the red ribbon to mark the newly-built Edinburgh shopping mall's official opening.
Also that year, chart sensations The Thompson Twins put down their synths to open a huge new HMV record store on Princes Street, while on nearby North Bridge, locals were introduced to the joys of catalogue shopping with the opening of the Argos store.
One visitor to Edinburgh in 1985 who readers won’t recognise, however, is Hollywood star Keira Knightley. The future actress was in Auld Reekie with her Glasgow-born mum, Sharman MacDonald, who had been recognised as Playwright of the Year.
We've trawled through the Evening News picture archives to bring you 17 photos that will take you back to Edinburgh in 1985.
