We’ve dipped into our photo archives to dig out some images that perfectly capture Edinburgh life in the 2000s.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see these incredible pictures of the Capital from back then – and soak up the nostalgia.
1. Fur protesters
The People Against Fur Trade group took to the east end of Princes Street for a protest march on 18 January 2000. Photo: Phil Wilkinson
2. Lorry Drivers protest
On 11 September 2000, lorry drivers drove slowly through the city in protest to the tax on fuel. Photo: Susan Burrell
3. Andy Warhol exhibition
The famous columns of the National Gallery of Scotland were wrapped with images of Campbell’s soup cans to mark the upcoming Andy Warhol exhibition, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the artist’s death, on 31 July 2007. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
4. Foot of the Walk
This is what the foot of Leith Walk looked like on 29 June 2000, prior to its £4m facelift of the Newkirkgate shopping centre. Photo: Pamela Grigg