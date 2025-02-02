Edinburgh 90s retro: 17 fascinating Edinburgh photos showing how we lived back in the 1990s

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 2nd Feb 2025, 14:42 BST
These amazing photos take a look back at all things Edinburgh back in the 1990s.

This retro gallery of photographs shows what life was like in Edinburgh in the 90s; a time when so much was happening in the city, including a wave of exciting new developments and prospects.

It was a decade when Auld Reekie welcomed its first ever multiplex cinema, a host of new out-of-town shopping centres and several major redevelopments – including the multi-million pound transformation of Murrayfield Stadium into an all-seated arena.

Scroll through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to Edinburgh in the 1990s – and please let us know your own memories of the decade in the comments section before you go.

Children watching the old Westburn blocks of flats being demolished at Wester Hailes, Edinburgh. Picture taken January 1993.

Children watching the old Westburn blocks of flats being demolished at Wester Hailes, Edinburgh. Picture taken January 1993.

Winters in Edinburgh during the early 1990s were not short of snowfall, as this picture of a tree and sculpture-lined Leith Walk shows.

Winters in Edinburgh during the early 1990s were not short of snowfall, as this picture of a tree and sculpture-lined Leith Walk shows.

An ambulance parked outside the Accident and Emergency department of the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in 1990, when the hospital was still located at Lauriston Place on the fringes of the Old Town.

An ambulance parked outside the Accident and Emergency department of the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in 1990, when the hospital was still located at Lauriston Place on the fringes of the Old Town.

