We’ve taken a delve into our photo archive to find out what life was like in Edinburgh 25 years ago in 1998. Hearts defeated Rangers at Parkhead in the Scottish Cup final that year to bring their first major trophy back to Gorgie since their League Cup win in the 1962/63 season. Thousands lined the streets to welcome home their heroes after an emotional day in Glasgow.
1. Kiss
Chris Broom from Trinity sea cadets kisses the Viking Tyger Bowjones at the Leith Cavalcade in June 1998. Photo: JULIE BULL
2. City centre
Photo taken in 1998 of street lights and traffic light up Princes Street in Edinburgh. In the center is the clock tower of the Balmoral Hotel. Photo: Ashley Cooper/ Getty
3. Cup joy
Masses of Hearts fans greeted the arrival of the team on Gorgie Road, Edinburgh when they paraded the Tennents Scottish Cup in May 1998, their first major trophy in over 30 years. Photo: COLIN MEARNS
4. Police box
PC Robert Fairbairn pictured next to the Princes Street police box at the Mound in November 1998. He was demonstrating how to use the police box's newly installed touch sensitive information screen. Photo: JEREMY STOCKTON