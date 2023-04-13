News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh in the '90s: 25 pictures looking back at life in Edinburgh in 1998, 25 years ago

Photos from the archive of life in Edinburgh and the surrounding areas in 1998

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 13th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

We’ve taken a delve into our photo archive to find out what life was like in Edinburgh 25 years ago in 1998. Hearts defeated Rangers at Parkhead in the Scottish Cup final that year to bring their first major trophy back to Gorgie since their League Cup win in the 1962/63 season. Thousands lined the streets to welcome home their heroes after an emotional day in Glasgow.

Chris Broom from Trinity sea cadets kisses the Viking Tyger Bowjones at the Leith Cavalcade in June 1998.

1. Kiss

Chris Broom from Trinity sea cadets kisses the Viking Tyger Bowjones at the Leith Cavalcade in June 1998. Photo: JULIE BULL

Photo taken in 1998 of street lights and traffic light up Princes Street in Edinburgh. In the center is the clock tower of the Balmoral Hotel.

2. City centre

Photo taken in 1998 of street lights and traffic light up Princes Street in Edinburgh. In the center is the clock tower of the Balmoral Hotel. Photo: Ashley Cooper/ Getty

Masses of Hearts fans greeted the arrival of the team on Gorgie Road, Edinburgh when they paraded the Tennents Scottish Cup in May 1998, their first major trophy in over 30 years.

3. Cup joy

Masses of Hearts fans greeted the arrival of the team on Gorgie Road, Edinburgh when they paraded the Tennents Scottish Cup in May 1998, their first major trophy in over 30 years. Photo: COLIN MEARNS

PC Robert Fairbairn pictured next to the Princes Street police box at the Mound in November 1998. He was demonstrating how to use the police box's newly installed touch sensitive information screen.

4. Police box

PC Robert Fairbairn pictured next to the Princes Street police box at the Mound in November 1998. He was demonstrating how to use the police box's newly installed touch sensitive information screen. Photo: JEREMY STOCKTON

