Everyone who grew up or spent their younger years in Edinburgh will have memories of nights spent on the town at one (or many) of the nightclubs in the city. Edinburgh’s nightlife has changed quite a bit over the years and our readers have been reminiscing about what venues they miss the most from their clubbing days.
We asked which nightclub they would bring back if they could and there were around 3,000 comments naming all the fan favourites from years gone by. Here are just 12 of the many venues that our readers said they’d like to go back to one last time.
1. Eros/Elite
Eros/Elite was another go-to place for clubbers in Edinburgh in the 2000s. Located in the Fountainbridge district, the club closed in 2004. Laura Goodall shared her memories of the club's different rooms and said nights there were "so good". Hilary McKelvie added that it had the "best nights". Photo: Contributed
2. Cavendish
Many readers gave a mention to The Cavendish nightclub at West Tollcross, which over the years has opened as many different clubs under different names, including Clouds which also received shout outs. In more recent years it was running as ATIK nightclub, which closed earlier this year after owners failed to secure a new lease. This photo shows a clubbing night at Cav in 1998. Photo: National World
3. Buster Brown's
Many readers said they missed Buster Brown's in Market Street which was also known as Electric Circus in later years. Many generations will remember flocking there on a night out and our readers described it as "one of the best". Pictured are dancers at Buster Brown's disco in Edinburgh, September 1979. Photo: Bill Newton
4. The Venue
The Venue was one of the most missed nightclubs in the Capital according to our readers, with hundreds having named it among the best. Many famous acts played at the Calton Road venue over the years, including the Stone Roses and Deacon Blue. The Venue closed in 2006 and reader George Cessford described it as "the best techno club of its generation". Photo: Bill Henry