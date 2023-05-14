News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh nightclubs: 12 pictures of Edinburgh nightclubs we miss the most from The Venue to Cavendish

The Capital has seen many nightclubs come and go over the years

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 14th May 2023, 16:17 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 16:59 BST

Everyone who grew up or spent their younger years in Edinburgh will have memories of nights spent on the town at one (or many) of the nightclubs in the city. Edinburgh’s nightlife has changed quite a bit over the years and our readers have been reminiscing about what venues they miss the most from their clubbing days.

We asked which nightclub they would bring back if they could and there were around 3,000 comments naming all the fan favourites from years gone by. Here are just 12 of the many venues that our readers said they’d like to go back to one last time.

11 Edinburgh pubs we loved and lost over the years

Eros/Elite was another go-to place for clubbers in Edinburgh in the 2000s. Located in the Fountainbridge district, the club closed in 2004. Laura Goodall shared her memories of the club's different rooms and said nights there were "so good". Hilary McKelvie added that it had the "best nights".

Eros/Elite was another go-to place for clubbers in Edinburgh in the 2000s. Located in the Fountainbridge district, the club closed in 2004. Laura Goodall shared her memories of the club's different rooms and said nights there were "so good". Hilary McKelvie added that it had the "best nights". Photo: Contributed

Many readers gave a mention to The Cavendish nightclub at West Tollcross, which over the years has opened as many different clubs under different names, including Clouds which also received shout outs. In more recent years it was running as ATIK nightclub, which closed earlier this year after owners failed to secure a new lease. This photo shows a clubbing night at Cav in 1998.

Many readers gave a mention to The Cavendish nightclub at West Tollcross, which over the years has opened as many different clubs under different names, including Clouds which also received shout outs. In more recent years it was running as ATIK nightclub, which closed earlier this year after owners failed to secure a new lease. This photo shows a clubbing night at Cav in 1998. Photo: National World

Many readers said they missed Buster Brown's in Market Street which was also known as Electric Circus in later years. Many generations will remember flocking there on a night out and our readers described it as "one of the best". Pictured are dancers at Buster Brown's disco in Edinburgh, September 1979.

Many readers said they missed Buster Brown's in Market Street which was also known as Electric Circus in later years. Many generations will remember flocking there on a night out and our readers described it as "one of the best". Pictured are dancers at Buster Brown's disco in Edinburgh, September 1979. Photo: Bill Newton

The Venue was one of the most missed nightclubs in the Capital according to our readers, with hundreds having named it among the best. Many famous acts played at the Calton Road venue over the years, including the Stone Roses and Deacon Blue. The Venue closed in 2006 and reader George Cessford described it as "the best techno club of its generation".

The Venue was one of the most missed nightclubs in the Capital according to our readers, with hundreds having named it among the best. Many famous acts played at the Calton Road venue over the years, including the Stone Roses and Deacon Blue. The Venue closed in 2006 and reader George Cessford described it as "the best techno club of its generation". Photo: Bill Henry

