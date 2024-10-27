Edinburgh nightclubs: The 12 closed Edinburgh clubs that locals miss the most

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 24th Jun 2024, 14:14 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2024, 16:48 BST
Edinburgh residents have seen many nightclubs come and go over the years, but there are certain ones they would bring back if they had the power to.

Edinburgh’s nightlife has changed a lot over the years and it got our readers sharing fond memories of their clubbing days.

We asked which nightclub they would bring back if they could and, with around 3,000 comments, it was definitely a talking point. Here are just 12 of the venues where residents would love to have one last dance.

1. Buster Brown's

Many readers said they missed Buster Brown's in Market Street which was also known as Electric Circus in later years. Many generations will remember flocking there on a night out and our readers described it as "one of the best". Pictured are dancers at Buster Brown's disco in Edinburgh, September 1979. Photo: Bill Newton

2. Honeycomb

Honeycomb on Niddry Street was a popular nightclub for Edinburgh clubbers. The venue later became known as Hive, which is still used as a nightclub and gig venue. Photo: Phil Wilkinson

3. Eros/Elite

Eros/Elite was another go-to place for clubbers in Edinburgh in the 2000s. Located in the Fountainbridge district, the club closed in 2004. Laura Goodall shared her memories of the club's different rooms and said nights there were "so good". Hilary McKelvie added that it had the "best nights". Photo: Contributed

4. Coasters

While technically the same building as Cavendish, many readers shared their memories of Coasters. The Tollcross club hosted a popular roller disco for five years starting in 1979. Photo: TSPL

