By Rhoda Morrison
Published 14th May 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 12:07 BST

Anyone who has visited Edinburgh will know that it is a city steeped in history – and its pubs are no different. With the oldest watering hole in the Capital thought to date back to the 1300s, many of the city's pubs have histories spanning hundreds of years.

We’ve taken a look at just 13 of the oldest pubs in the Capital and the history behind them.

Edinburgh has many pubs which date back hundreds of years and are full of rich history and we've taken a look at just 13 of its oldest watering holes.

Edinburgh has many pubs which date back hundreds of years and are full of rich history and we've taken a look at just 13 of its oldest watering holes.

The Sheep Heid Inn in Duddingston has often been named the oldest pub in Edinburgh - and one of the oldest in Scotland. It is believed that there has been a pub on the site since 1360.

The Sheep Heid Inn in Duddingston has often been named the oldest pub in Edinburgh - and one of the oldest in Scotland. It is believed that there has been a pub on the site since 1360.

The Golf Tavern which is located on the edge of Bruntsfield Links has been around since 1456. The pub's website describes it as "one of Scotland's oldest and finest places to eat and drink".

The Golf Tavern which is located on the edge of Bruntsfield Links has been around since 1456. The pub's website describes it as "one of Scotland's oldest and finest places to eat and drink".

The Beehive Inn can trace its origins back to the 15th century when it was a coaching inn and so has a history going back hundreds of years.

The Beehive Inn can trace its origins back to the 15th century when it was a coaching inn and so has a history going back hundreds of years.

