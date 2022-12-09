Edinburgh retro: 11 photos that show Morningside through the years
Today, Morningside is a popular district of Edinburgh, filled with popular landmarks, independent shops, bars and restaurants.
By Gary Flockhart
5 minutes ago
A former village serving several farms and estates in the area, in the 19th century it developed as a residential suburb, thanks to the arrival of a railway service and other transport improvements.
Morningside is now a local government ward with a population of around 33,000 people living in a mixture of villas, tenement flats and more modern housing – all centred around the main shopping street of Morningside Road.
We’ve trawled through our picture archives to bring you 11 photos of Morningside through the years.
