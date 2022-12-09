News you can trust since 1873
Take a look back at the history of Morningside with these 11 photos.
Edinburgh retro: 11 photos that show Morningside through the years

Today, Morningside is a popular district of Edinburgh, filled with popular landmarks, independent shops, bars and restaurants.

By Gary Flockhart
5 minutes ago

A former village serving several farms and estates in the area, in the 19th century it developed as a residential suburb, thanks to the arrival of a railway service and other transport improvements.

Morningside is now a local government ward with a population of around 33,000 people living in a mixture of villas, tenement flats and more modern housing – all centred around the main shopping street of Morningside Road.

We’ve trawled through our picture archives to bring you 11 photos of Morningside through the years.

1. Morningside Station

Passengers leaving the busy platform at Morningside Station, Edinburgh in 1961.

2. Church Hill shopping centre

A view of Church Hill shopping centre, during the Church Hill shopping festival in the 1960s.

3. South Morningside School

Children sit in a tiered or "galleried" classroom at South Morningside School in the 1950s.

4. Morningside from above

A view of Morningside showing the area along Comiston Road. Cluny Church is at the bottom right of the photograph.

