News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Edinburgh retro: 17 beautiful lost Edinburgh buildings we can't believe are no longer standing – in pictures

Edinburgh is widely considered as one the most beautiful places in the world – and rightly so.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 15th Sep 2023, 17:23 BST

Our picture-postcard city is recognised around the globe for the breathtaking architecture of both the historic Old Town and the classical Georgian New Town –both designated UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Nevertheless, many incredible buildings have been lost down the decades – and once they’re gone, well, they’re gone.

Have a scroll through our picture gallery to see 17 examples of lost Edinburgh buildings many locals wish were still standing.

Looking down Leith Street in Edinburgh towards Picardy Place in 1958. Picture shows (left hand side) the Top Deck restaurant, John Collier menswear and Timpson's shoe shop. All these shops were demolished to make way for St James Centre and King James Hotel in 1969.

1. Leith Street Terrace

Looking down Leith Street in Edinburgh towards Picardy Place in 1958. Picture shows (left hand side) the Top Deck restaurant, John Collier menswear and Timpson's shoe shop. All these shops were demolished to make way for St James Centre and King James Hotel in 1969. Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
Dating from the Georgian era, St James Square vanished in stages after 1965. The St James shopping centre was constructed on the site in the early 1970s.

2. St James Square

Dating from the Georgian era, St James Square vanished in stages after 1965. The St James shopping centre was constructed on the site in the early 1970s. Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
Built a decade before the American War of Independence, the south side of George Square was demolished in the early 1960s to make way for a new library for Edinburgh University.

3. George Square

Built a decade before the American War of Independence, the south side of George Square was demolished in the early 1960s to make way for a new library for Edinburgh University. Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
West End of Princes Street in the late 19th century showing Maule's store. this stunning building was constructed in the late 19th century and replaced in 1935 for the current Johnnie Walker (formerly Binns, House of Fraser) building.

4. Maules department store, West End

West End of Princes Street in the late 19th century showing Maule's store. this stunning building was constructed in the late 19th century and replaced in 1935 for the current Johnnie Walker (formerly Binns, House of Fraser) building. Photo: UNKNOWN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghOld Town