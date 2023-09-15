Edinburgh is widely considered as one the most beautiful places in the world – and rightly so.
Our picture-postcard city is recognised around the globe for the breathtaking architecture of both the historic Old Town and the classical Georgian New Town –both designated UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
Nevertheless, many incredible buildings have been lost down the decades – and once they’re gone, well, they’re gone.
1. Leith Street Terrace
Looking down Leith Street in Edinburgh towards Picardy Place in 1958. Picture shows (left hand side) the Top Deck restaurant, John Collier menswear and Timpson's shoe shop. All these shops were demolished to make way for St James Centre and King James Hotel in 1969. Photo: Unknown
2. St James Square
Dating from the Georgian era, St James Square vanished in stages after 1965. The St James shopping centre was constructed on the site in the early 1970s. Photo: Unknown
3. George Square
Built a decade before the American War of Independence, the south side of George Square was demolished in the early 1960s to make way for a new library for Edinburgh University. Photo: Unknown
4. Maules department store, West End
West End of Princes Street in the late 19th century showing Maule's store. this stunning building was constructed in the late 19th century and replaced in 1935 for the current Johnnie Walker (formerly Binns, House of Fraser) building. Photo: UNKNOWN