Edinburgh retro: 17 photos of Edinburgh's lost Woolworths stores - including their famous Pick ‘n’ Mix sweets

Woolworths was high street institution that beloved by generations of Edinburgh locals – and especially the kids, who would spend their hard-earned pocket money on the famous Pick ‘n’ Mix.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 9th Jan 2023, 15:03 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 17:14 BST

Truth told, high street shopping has never been the same since Woolies shut up shop for good back in 2008.

Edinburgh and the Lothians had several Woolworths stores, and Capital locals will fondly recall the outlets at the Foot of Leith Walk, on Lothian Road, and the chain’s giant flagship department store on Princes Street, which seemed to sell absolutely everything, from fruit and veg and children’s sweets to the latest toys and household goods.

Have a look through our gallery to see 21 photos of Edinburgh’s lost Woolworths stores – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.

Children at the pick 'n' mix aisle on the last day of the Woolworths store at Leith before it closed for good in 2008.

1. Pick 'n' mix

Children at the pick 'n' mix aisle on the last day of the Woolworths store at Leith before it closed for good in 2008. Photo: JON SAVAGE S

The large Woolworths at Lothian Road.

2. Woolworths, Lothian Road

The large Woolworths at Lothian Road. Photo: ESME ALLEN

Woolworth's store at Dalry Road in 1963.

3. Dalry Road

Woolworth's store at Dalry Road in 1963. Photo: Unknown

The Woolworths store in the Almondvale centre Livingston prior to closure in 2008.

4. Woolworths, Livingston

The Woolworths store in the Almondvale centre Livingston prior to closure in 2008. Photo: Ian Rutherford

