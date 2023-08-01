Here we take a nostaligic looking back on the port of Leith in the 1950s and 1960s

Edinburgh old port of Leith is famous for more than the Proclaimers’ hit song that became an anthem for local football club Hibernian. The waterfront hub looking over the Firth of Forth has seen its share of history – from royal visits to sieges, naval battles to dockyard strikes. Its people are proud of its rich culture and heritage, and pioneering spirit. Indeed, the Leith motto of ‘persevere’ is perfect for the port.

But way back when Leith was quite different. After the Second World War, the docks went into decline and the area built a reputation for drugs and prostitution – famously portrayed later in Danny Boyle’s big-screen adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s classic Leith-set novel Trainspotting.

Of course, that is not the whole picture of Leith during the 1950s and ‘60s. Take a look through the photo archives to see how Leith was more than half a century ago.

1 . Children at play Girls playing skipping ropes in Lapicide Place (August 1957). Photo: Unknown

2 . The Duke arrives The Duke of Edinburgh visits US Coastguard Cutter Eagle at Leith (July 1962). Photo: Unknown

3 . Leith Fort Leith Fort 21 storey flats nearing completion in April 1963. The tower blocks on Lindsay Road became synonymous with drug use, antisocial behaviour and some of Edinburgh's worst troublemakers. They were demolished in 1997. Photo: Unknown

4 . Seamen's strike Seamen's strikers on picket duty outside Leith Docks, Edinburgh (May 1966) Photo: George Smith