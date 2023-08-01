News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Edinburgh retro: 19 incredible photo memories of Edinburgh’s historic old port of Leith in the 1950s and 1960s

Here we take a nostaligic looking back on the port of Leith in the 1950s and 1960s
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 1st Aug 2023, 13:47 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 14:12 BST

Edinburgh old port of Leith is famous for more than the Proclaimers’ hit song that became an anthem for local football club Hibernian. The waterfront hub looking over the Firth of Forth has seen its share of history – from royal visits to sieges, naval battles to dockyard strikes. Its people are proud of its rich culture and heritage, and pioneering spirit. Indeed, the Leith motto of ‘persevere’ is perfect for the port.

Now it’s the home of the Royal Yacht Britannia, the picturesque Shore packed with pubs and restaurants, and even a hidden beach.

But way back when Leith was quite different. After the Second World War, the docks went into decline and the area built a reputation for drugs and prostitution – famously portrayed later in Danny Boyle’s big-screen adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s classic Leith-set novel Trainspotting.

Of course, that is not the whole picture of Leith during the 1950s and ‘60s. Take a look through the photo archives to see how Leith was more than half a century ago.

Girls playing skipping ropes in Lapicide Place (August 1957).

1. Children at play

Girls playing skipping ropes in Lapicide Place (August 1957). Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
The Duke of Edinburgh visits US Coastguard Cutter Eagle at Leith (July 1962).

2. The Duke arrives

The Duke of Edinburgh visits US Coastguard Cutter Eagle at Leith (July 1962). Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
Leith Fort 21 storey flats nearing completion in April 1963. The tower blocks on Lindsay Road became synonymous with drug use, antisocial behaviour and some of Edinburgh’s worst troublemakers. They were demolished in 1997.

3. Leith Fort

Leith Fort 21 storey flats nearing completion in April 1963. The tower blocks on Lindsay Road became synonymous with drug use, antisocial behaviour and some of Edinburgh’s worst troublemakers. They were demolished in 1997. Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
Seamen's strikers on picket duty outside Leith Docks, Edinburgh (May 1966)

4. Seamen's strike

Seamen's strikers on picket duty outside Leith Docks, Edinburgh (May 1966) Photo: George Smith

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:EdinburghIrvine Welsh