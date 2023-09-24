News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh retro: 26 incredible photos which show what Gorgie was like back in the day

Looking back at one of Edinburgh’s oldest areas over the years
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 24th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

Gorgie, one of Edinburgh’s oldest areas, is recorded in the 12th century charters of Holyrood Abbey and has been in its current form since the 1880s, when hundreds of tenement buildings were built on and around Gorgie Road as Edinburgh expanded.

Great old photos of some of the area’s most iconic buildings which are gone but not forgotten by locals feature in our look back at Gorgie over the years, including the iconic Ferranti building on Gorgie Road and the old Tynecastle High School. There are also some great old photos of the people of Gorgie going about their daily lives over the years.

This photo taken in 2011, gives a bird's eye view of Hearts' Tynecastle Park Stadium in Gorgie, showing the now demolished adult learning centre in the foreground, which made way for the new main stand.

1. Bird's eye view

This photo taken in 2011, gives a bird's eye view of Hearts' Tynecastle Park Stadium in Gorgie, showing the now demolished adult learning centre in the foreground, which made way for the new main stand. Photo: Jane Barlow

OAPs leave in buses outside Gorgie War Memorial Hall for a day's outing to Largs in 1961.

2. Day trip

OAPs leave in buses outside Gorgie War Memorial Hall for a day's outing to Largs in 1961. Photo: Archive

Aerial photograph of the Slateford/Roseburn and Gorgie/Dalry areas of Edinburgh, May 1991. Looking north west, the picture shows Murrayfield rugby ground (top middle) Tynecastle football ground (middle), and the Western Approach Road.

3. Changing landscape

Aerial photograph of the Slateford/Roseburn and Gorgie/Dalry areas of Edinburgh, May 1991. Looking north west, the picture shows Murrayfield rugby ground (top middle) Tynecastle football ground (middle), and the Western Approach Road. Photo: Bill Henry

Gordon Munro, former head teacher at Tynecastle High School, Edinburgh and Beath High, Cowdenbeath, pictured at the Gorgie school in the 1980s in front of the recently built sports games hall at the school.

4. School days

Gordon Munro, former head teacher at Tynecastle High School, Edinburgh and Beath High, Cowdenbeath, pictured at the Gorgie school in the 1980s in front of the recently built sports games hall at the school. Photo: CRAUFORD TAIT

