Festival time sees performers from all over the world appearing in the city, but Edinburgh’s thriving cultural scene is in full swing all year round.
1. Peter Morrison 'Songs of Scotland'
Scottish entertainer Peter Morrison in tartan trews with some of the dancers from his show "Songs of Scotland' playing at the King's theatre in Edinburgh in May 1980. | TSPL
2. National Theatre in the street
The National Theatre Company performing in Parliament Square during Edinburgh Festival 1980. | TSPL Photo: Denis Straughan
3. Bill Bryden at Festival
Bill Bryden, associate director of the National Theatre at an Edinburgh Festival press conference in April 1980. | TSPL Photo: Dick Ewart
4. Babes in the Wood
Scottish entertainers Jack Milroy and Rikki Fulton with some of the woodland creature characters from Babes in the Wood, the Christmas pantomime at the Kings theatre in Edinburgh, December 1980. | TSPL Photo: Ian Brand
