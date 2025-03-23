Edinburgh Retro: 29 fascinating pictures of city theatres in the early 1980s, including Billy Connolly, Shakin' Stevens and Shirley Bassey

By Ian Swanson
Published 23rd Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

Edinburgh’s theatres are part of the Capital’s fabric.

Festival time sees performers from all over the world appearing in the city, but Edinburgh’s thriving cultural scene is in full swing all year round.

Here re some fascinating photos selected from the Evening News archive showing some of the shows, big names and famous plays which were on stage in the Capital in the early 1980s.

Scroll through and get a taste of Edinburgh’s theatreland around four decades ago.

Scottish entertainer Peter Morrison in tartan trews with some of the dancers from his show "Songs of Scotland' playing at the King's theatre in Edinburgh in May 1980.

1. Peter Morrison 'Songs of Scotland'

Scottish entertainer Peter Morrison in tartan trews with some of the dancers from his show "Songs of Scotland' playing at the King's theatre in Edinburgh in May 1980. | TSPL

The National Theatre Company performing in Parliament Square during Edinburgh Festival 1980.

2. National Theatre in the street

The National Theatre Company performing in Parliament Square during Edinburgh Festival 1980. | TSPL Photo: Denis Straughan

Bill Bryden, associate director of the National Theatre at an Edinburgh Festival press conference in April 1980.

3. Bill Bryden at Festival

Bill Bryden, associate director of the National Theatre at an Edinburgh Festival press conference in April 1980. | TSPL Photo: Dick Ewart

Scottish entertainers Jack Milroy and Rikki Fulton with some of the woodland creature characters from Babes in the Wood, the Christmas pantomime at the Kings theatre in Edinburgh, December 1980.

4. Babes in the Wood

Scottish entertainers Jack Milroy and Rikki Fulton with some of the woodland creature characters from Babes in the Wood, the Christmas pantomime at the Kings theatre in Edinburgh, December 1980. | TSPL Photo: Ian Brand

