Boasting the likes of George Heriot’s, Merchiston Castle, Stewart’s Melville and Fettes, the sheer number of stunning school buildings in Edinburgh is quite staggering.
Here, we take a look at a dozen examples that prove Edinburgh has some of the finest-looking schools not just in the UK – but in the entire world.
1. Merchiston Castle School
Steeped in tradition, Merchiston Castle, Scotland's only all-boys independent boarding school, is, like George Watson's, also situated on Colinton Road. Merchiston Castle can trace its origins back to 1828, but this beautiful building dates from 1930 when the school's governing body purchased land on the Colinton estate.
Photo: Wattie Cheung Photography
2. Stewart's Melville College
Twinned with Mary Erskine's school for girls, Stewart's Melville was founded in 1832 and is easily one of the finest looking school buildings in Scotland.
Photo: Toby Williams
3. Leith Walk Primary School
Built in 1875, coincidentally the same year nearby football club Hibernian were founded, Leith Walk Primary was one of the largest, most admired and most expensive schools of its era. The cost of construction amounted to around £9,000, which was equal to £18 for every one of the 700 children enrolled in its first year.
Photo: ALAN LEDGERWOOD
4. Edinburgh Academy
The senior school of Edinburgh Academy was established in 1824 and stands proudly on Henderson Row. The handsome portico which forms entrance is a testament to the popularity of neoclassical architecture in Edinburgh at the time it was built.
Photo: JON SAVAGE