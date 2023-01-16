For generations, the kilometre-long thoroughfare that is Edinburgh’s Princes Street was packed with a raft of popular stores.
But recent decades have not been kind to many of retailing giants, and the likes of Jenners, John Menzies, C&A, Littlewoods and Woolworths have all disappeared.
Take a look through our picture gallery to see 11 Princes Street shops locals would like to see make a comeback.
2. The Disney Store
To have a Disney store on a street named Princes Street, was pretty much a match made in heaven. If we close our eyes, we can still keenly recall the huge wall of fluffy Disney characters, the overwhelming aroma of polycarbonate plastic, and all set to the strains of Disney composer Alan Menken.
3. Wimpy
Back in the day, Wimpy's burgers represented the best of British and served as the main rival to the hot shot American intruder, McDonald's. This particular fast food outlet eventually became a Burger King in the 1990s and Wimpy burger soon disappeared from Princes Street for good.
4. Lilywhites
It's been decades since Lilywhites sports shop occupied Princes Street, but plenty of people still recall the shop fondly.
