Princes Street was part of the original Edinburgh New Town designed by James Craig in 1767 and was originally intended to be a residential street.

Named after the sons of King George III, it wasn’t the desirable area it is today – the proximity of the recently-drained Nor’ Loch, that took up much of the area where Princes Street Gardens is today, meant it was a initially a fairly smelly and dirty part of town.

It wasn’t until Victorian times that shops, hotels and businesses started to move in and some of the most recognisable landmarks were added, including the Debenhams building that was built in 1884 as a Conservative Club and the former Jenners department store, built in 1895.

By the time of the 1950s and 1960s it was very much the place to be seen – and to shop – and was also used for an array of colourful marches and processions.

Here are 25 pictures to take you back to those days.

Special street lighting was added to Princes Street for the Edinburgh International Festival in 1962.

During the University of Edinburgh's Students Charities Day in April 1966, the University Musical Society played chamber music at the west end of Princes Street to raise some cash from shoppers.

In March 1960 a new shop opened at 80 Princes Street - Rankins' Flowers and Fruit.

The annual May Day procession is pictured on Princes Street in May 1966.