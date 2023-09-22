The city is rich in history – and so are its pubs.
Edinburgh is known around the world for its rich history, and some of its pubs have been around for hundreds of years as well. The oldest pub in the city is thought to date back to the 1300s and several of the pubs still standing have been welcoming customers for hundreds of years.
Take a look through our picture gallery to see the 13 oldest pubs in Edinburgh in chronological order.
1. The Sheep Heid Inn
The Sheep Heid Inn in Duddingston has often been named the oldest pub in Edinburgh - and one of the oldest in Scotland. It is believed that there has been a pub on the site since 1360. Photo: Scott Louden
2. The Golf Tavern
The Golf Tavern which is located on the edge of Bruntsfield Links has been around since 1456. The pub's website describes it as "one of Scotland's oldest and finest places to eat and drink". Photo: Google Streetview
3. The Beehive Inn
The Beehive Inn can trace its origins back to the 15th century when it was a coaching inn and so has a history going back hundreds of years. Photo: Jane Barlow/ PA
4. The White Hart
The White Hart is another pub which is often argued to be the oldest pub in Edinburgh. The pub is first mentioned in records in 1516 and it is believed that parts of the building - and the cellar in particular - date back to that time. Photo: Google