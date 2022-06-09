Here you can see the exterior of the St James Shopping centre at the east end of Princes Street, after its refurbishment in January 1992. Of course now the centre doesn’t exist any more, having been developed into the St James Quarter.
Iconic photos that perfectly capture Edinburgh in the 1990s

We’ve trawled through our photo archives to dig out some pictures that perfectly capture Edinburgh in the 1990s.

By Gary Flockhart
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 4:44 pm

Take a look at these photos of the Capital from back then – including the St James Shopping Centre, the opening of the Gyle, and the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle.

1. Empire Theatre

Edinburgh’s Empire Theatre was transformed into the Festival Theatre in the 90s, but prior to that it was used as a Mecca bingo hall.

Photo: Allan Macdonald

2. St Andrew Square bus station

The bus station in Edinburgh in the 1990s looked a lot different than how it does today, in part thanks to the huge, concrete-clad office development that towered above it.

Photo: Alistair Linford

3. Wester Hailes demolition

Children can be seen here watching the old Westburn blocks of flats being torn down at Wester Hailes, Edinburgh. This picture was taken in January, 1993.

Photo: Colin McPherson

4. Opening of the Gyle

The Gyle shopping centre made its debut in October 1993 - shoppers sporting shell suits can be seen browsing the premises.

Photo: Bill Henry

