Take a look at these photos of the Capital from back then – including the St James Shopping Centre, the opening of the Gyle, and the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle.
1. Empire Theatre
Edinburgh’s Empire Theatre was transformed into the Festival Theatre in the 90s, but prior to that it was used as a Mecca bingo hall.
Photo: Allan Macdonald
2. St Andrew Square bus station
The bus station in Edinburgh in the 1990s looked a lot different than how it does today, in part thanks to the huge, concrete-clad office development that towered above it.
Photo: Alistair Linford
3. Wester Hailes demolition
Children can be seen here watching the old Westburn blocks of flats being torn down at Wester Hailes, Edinburgh. This picture was taken in January, 1993.
Photo: Colin McPherson
4. Opening of the Gyle
The Gyle shopping centre made its debut in October 1993 - shoppers sporting shell suits can be seen browsing the premises.
Photo: Bill Henry