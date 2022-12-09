News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh's historic charm is evident all across the city.
Edinburgh's historic charm is evident all across the city.

In pictures: 11 Edinburgh locations that make you feel like you've stepped back in time

Edinburgh is renowned for its historic cobbled streets and classic architecture, and there are pockets within the Scottish capital that will have you believing you’re in a different time period altogether.

By Gary Flockhart
3 minutes ago

The elegant New Town remains rooted in the Georgian era, while in the Old Town, ancient addresses including Whitehorse Close, Bakehouse Close and Riddles Court, retain much of their medieval character.

We’ve trawled through the picture archives to share 11 photos of Edinburgh locations that will make you feel like you’ve stepped back in time.

1. Old College quad

Edinburgh University's Old College is a magnificent structure designed by the esteemed Robert Adam in the 1780s. Venturing into the gorgeous quad really is like stepping back into the Georgian era.

2. Mary King’s Close

Now an award-winning tourist attraction, Mary King's Close is a well-preserved medieval street in the heart of Edinburgh and well worth the admission fee.

3. Circus Lane

A favourite among Instagrammers and amateur photographers, the beautiful Circus Lane in Edinburgh's New Town is drenched in history.

4. Cramond Village

With properties dating back to the early 1600s, Cramond Village is a real step back through the centuries. Whitewashed facades and pantile roofs add to the historic feel of the place.

