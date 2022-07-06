In pictures: Devastating fires that changed the face of Edinburgh forever

Take a look through our picture gallery.
1. Cinderella's disco fire
The gap-site on St Stephen Street Stockbridge, left over from the fire that destroyed the once popular Cinderella-Rockafellas disco in 1991.
Photo: Crauford Tait
2. Gaumont fire
Fire at the Gaumont Cinema in Canning Street Edinburgh in May 1962. Deemed unsafe, the building was later demolished and replaced by a new office block.
Photo: Unknown
3. VA Tech Peebles fire
Up to 100 firefighters were called in to tackle the VA Tech Peebles factory blaze in Pilton back in 1999. Thick smoke billowed skywards and could be seen across the city.
Photo: MICHAEL DICKIE
4. Lawson Donaldson fire
In early 1978, a huge blaze broke out at Lawson Donaldson Seeds Ltd, situated between Constitution Street and Wellington Place in Leith. The army had to step in to put the fire out because of the ongoing fireman's strike.
Photo: Submitted