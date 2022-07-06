In 1955 two spectacular fires took places in Edinburgh within 24 hours of each other. First a fire at C W Carr warehouse and James Aitman show factory in Jeffrey Street. Fire engine and extended ladder pictured at the scene.
In 1955 two spectacular fires took places in Edinburgh within 24 hours of each other. First a fire at C W Carr warehouse and James Aitman show factory in Jeffrey Street. Fire engine and extended ladder pictured at the scene.

In pictures: Devastating fires that changed the face of Edinburgh forever

From the Great Fire of 1824, which destroyed hundreds of homes and claimed 13 lives around the Old Town, to more recent blazes, such as the inferno that ravaged the Cowgate and South Bridge in 2002, we take a look at some devastating fires that changed the face of Edinburgh forever.

By Gary Flockhart
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 1:13 pm

Take a look through our picture gallery.

1. Cinderella's disco fire

The gap-site on St Stephen Street Stockbridge, left over from the fire that destroyed the once popular Cinderella-Rockafellas disco in 1991.

Photo: Crauford Tait

Photo Sales

2. Gaumont fire

Fire at the Gaumont Cinema in Canning Street Edinburgh in May 1962. Deemed unsafe, the building was later demolished and replaced by a new office block.

Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales

3. VA Tech Peebles fire

Up to 100 firefighters were called in to tackle the VA Tech Peebles factory blaze in Pilton back in 1999. Thick smoke billowed skywards and could be seen across the city.

Photo: MICHAEL DICKIE

Photo Sales

4. Lawson Donaldson fire

In early 1978, a huge blaze broke out at Lawson Donaldson Seeds Ltd, situated between Constitution Street and Wellington Place in Leith. The army had to step in to put the fire out because of the ongoing fireman's strike.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
EdinburghOld Town
Next Page
Page 1 of 3