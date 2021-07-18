Exterior of Mr Boni's ice cream parlour at Tollcross in Edinburgh, February 1979.
In pictures: Legendary Edinburgh ice cream parlour Mr Boni's

With Edinburgh sweltering in a heatwave – and today being World Ice Cream Day – we’ve had a dig through the Evening News archives to bring a selection of images showing the famous Mr Boni’s brand down the years. What a way to cool off.

By David McLean
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 11:40 am

For decades, Mr Boni’s was a household name in Edinburgh the number one ice cream parlour in the city and a favourite venue for children’s birthday parties thanks to Boni’s famous ice cream cakes.

While Mr Boni’s closed more than 18 years ago, memories of the Capital institution remain strong for a generation of Edinburgh locals.

1. Lawrence Boni

Lawrence Boni (of Mr Boni's Ice Cream Parlour) with the ice cream cake which won him second prize in an undisclosed competition in February 1983.

Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

2. Derek Goulding & ice cream 1992

Youngster Derek Goulding with an ice cream from Mr Boni's in Edinburgh, celebrating Ice CreamWeek in July 1992.

Photo: Jeff Mitchell

3. Uncovered

The original 1930s signage for Mr Boni's was uncovered during a restaurant renovation in 2017.

Photo: JON SAVAGE

4. Political parlour

Macisla Dick, 18, tries out Mr Boni's new party political ice cream in Cockburn Street.

Photo: TINA NORRIS

