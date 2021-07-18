In pictures: Legendary Edinburgh ice cream parlour Mr Boni's

For decades, Mr Boni’s was a household name in Edinburgh the number one ice cream parlour in the city and a favourite venue for children’s birthday parties thanks to Boni’s famous ice cream cakes.

While Mr Boni’s closed more than 18 years ago, memories of the Capital institution remain strong for a generation of Edinburgh locals.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription at https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/subscriptions.

1. Lawrence Boni Lawrence Boni (of Mr Boni's Ice Cream Parlour) with the ice cream cake which won him second prize in an undisclosed competition in February 1983. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood Buy photo

2. Derek Goulding & ice cream 1992 Youngster Derek Goulding with an ice cream from Mr Boni's in Edinburgh, celebrating Ice CreamWeek in July 1992. Photo: Jeff Mitchell Buy photo

3. Uncovered The original 1930s signage for Mr Boni's was uncovered during a restaurant renovation in 2017. Photo: JON SAVAGE Buy photo

4. Political parlour Macisla Dick, 18, tries out Mr Boni's new party political ice cream in Cockburn Street. Photo: TINA NORRIS Buy photo