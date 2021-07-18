In pictures: Legendary Edinburgh ice cream parlour Mr Boni's
With Edinburgh sweltering in a heatwave – and today being World Ice Cream Day – we’ve had a dig through the Evening News archives to bring a selection of images showing the famous Mr Boni’s brand down the years. What a way to cool off.
For decades, Mr Boni’s was a household name in Edinburgh the number one ice cream parlour in the city and a favourite venue for children’s birthday parties thanks to Boni’s famous ice cream cakes.
While Mr Boni’s closed more than 18 years ago, memories of the Capital institution remain strong for a generation of Edinburgh locals.
