We’ve had a dig through our photo archives to find some amazing pictures that perfectly capture Edinburgh in the 2000s.
1. Foot of the Walk
This is what the foot of Leith Walk looked like on 29 June 2000, prior to its £4m facelift of the Newkirkgate shopping centre.
Photo: Pamela Grigg
2. Lorry Drivers protest
On 11 September 2000, lorry drivers drove slowly through the city in protest to the tax on fuel.
Photo: Susan Burrell
3. The trams
Workmen can be seen here continuing to work on the Edinburgh tram project on Princes Street, on 30 September 2009.
Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
4. Calcutta Cup
Scotland captain Andy Nicol holds up the Calcutta Cup after Scotland defeated England 19-13 at Murrayfield, 2 April 2000.
Photo: Ian Rutherford