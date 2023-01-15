News you can trust since 1873
The People Against Fur Trade group took to the east end of Princes Street for a protest march on 18 January 2000.
Noughties Edinburgh: These 15 nostalgic photos capture life in Edinburgh in the 2000s

We’ve had a dig through our photo archives to find some amazing pictures that perfectly capture Edinburgh in the 2000s.

By Gary Flockhart
3 minutes ago

Take a look at these photos of the Capital from back then – and soak up the nostalgia.

1. Foot of the Walk

This is what the foot of Leith Walk looked like on 29 June 2000, prior to its £4m facelift of the Newkirkgate shopping centre.

Photo: Pamela Grigg

2. Lorry Drivers protest

On 11 September 2000, lorry drivers drove slowly through the city in protest to the tax on fuel.

Photo: Susan Burrell

3. The trams

Workmen can be seen here continuing to work on the Edinburgh tram project on Princes Street, on 30 September 2009.

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

4. Calcutta Cup

Scotland captain Andy Nicol holds up the Calcutta Cup after Scotland defeated England 19-13 at Murrayfield, 2 April 2000.

Photo: Ian Rutherford

Edinburgh