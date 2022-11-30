Falling on November 30 each year, St Andrew's Day sees Scots commemorate a patron saint immortalised at the heart of Scottish heritage and culture – with Saint Andrew’s presence seen in everything from the Scottish Saltire flag to St Andrew’s University.

That said, not an awful lot is known of our patron saint. Andrew of Apostle (Saint Andrew) is believed to have been born in Galilee, Israel in between 5 AD and 10 AD while it was under the domain of the Roman Empire.