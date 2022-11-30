News you can trust since 1873
To celebrate St Andrew’s Day (November 30), we take a look back at how Scotland's patron saint has been honoured in Edinburgh over the years.

By Gary Flockhart
4 hours ago

Falling on November 30 each year, St Andrew's Day sees Scots commemorate a patron saint immortalised at the heart of Scottish heritage and culture – with Saint Andrew’s presence seen in everything from the Scottish Saltire flag to St Andrew’s University.

That said, not an awful lot is known of our patron saint. Andrew of Apostle (Saint Andrew) is believed to have been born in Galilee, Israel in between 5 AD and 10 AD while it was under the domain of the Roman Empire.

Scroll through our photo galley to see how St Andrew’s Day has been celebrated in Edinburgh through the years.

1. Dalry Primary pupils 2009

Dalry Primary pupil Sean Greenan waits with classmates for Scottish Culture Minister Mike Russell in St Andrew's Square ahead of promoting the St Andrew's Day celebrations.

Photo: TSPL

2. Fireworks above Edinburgh Castle 2009

Fireworks light the sky above Edinburgh Castle marking St Andrew's Day and the close of the Homecoming Celebrations.

Photo: TSPL

3. St Andrews Day Fair

Edinburgh branch of saltire society - St Andrews Day Fair opened by Lady Kilbrandon.

Photo: TSPL

4. True blue

Edinburgh Castle was illuminated in blue light to mark St Andrew's Day 2020.

Photo: PA

