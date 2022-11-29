News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
To celebrate St Andrew’s Day (November 30), we take a look back at how Scotland's patron saint has been honoured in Edinburgh over the years.
To celebrate St Andrew’s Day (November 30), we take a look back at how Scotland's patron saint has been honoured in Edinburgh over the years.

St Andrew’s Day: 13 pictures showing how Edinburgh celebrated Scotland's patron saint over the years

To celebrate St Andrew’s Day, we take a look back at how Scotland's patron saint has been honoured in Edinburgh over the years.

By Gary Flockhart
3 hours ago

Falling on November 30 each year, St Andrew's Day sees Scots commemorate a patron saint immortalised at the heart of Scottish heritage and culture – with Saint Andrew’s presence seen in everything from the Scottish Saltire flag to St Andrew’s University.

That said, not an awful lot is known of our patron saint. Andrew of Apostle (Saint Andrew) is believed to have been born in Galilee, Israel in between 5 AD and 10 AD while it was under the domain of the Roman Empire.

Scroll through our picture galley to see how St Andrew’s Day has been celebrated in Edinburgh through the years.

1. Into the blue

Edinburgh Castle was among a number of Scottish landmarks lit up for St Andrew's Day in 2017.

Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales

2. On song

Dougie MacLean, best known for his epic anthem Caledonia, performs in Edinburgh's Grassmarket area during the St Andrew’s celebrations in 2013.

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales

3. Knight of the Thistle procession 1961

Knight of the Thistle procession to St Giles for the St Andrew's Day service in 1961.

Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales

4. St Andrews Day march

Pipers from the Stockbridge Pipe Band lead the colourful St Andrews Day march along the capital's Princes Street in 2003.

Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
ScotlandEdinburghIsrael