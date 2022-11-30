Pioneering photographer Thomas Vernon Begbie produced more than 400 glass plate negatives of Edinburgh from the late 1850s onwards when photography was still in its infancy.

The astonishing collection, which includes a large variety of stereo views taken all over the city, was discovered in a house in St James’ Square in 1950, where Begbie was born 110 years earlier. Had Begbie’s cache of images not been uncovered, they would've likely been destroyed a decade later when three sides of St James’ Square were demolished.