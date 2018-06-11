Hundreds turn out for fun-filled Leith Gala Day

A celebration of all things EH6 kicked off in style as hundreds of people gathered for Leith Gala Day.

The annual week-long Leith Festival launched in a kaleidoscope of colour as the pageant parade wound its way down to the Links to the sound of the Trinity Pipers.

Crowds turned out in a plethora of vivid costumes as part of the parade including groups from The Citadel Youth Centre and 10th Leith Boys Brigade. Merrymakers tuned in to live music, including performances by Betamax Bandits, Little Love and The Friendly Vibes and Jason Kyrone.

As well as lots of stalls there was a host of kids’ entertainment including Mr Boom plus pony rides and a bouncy castle.

Belly dancers, Scottish country dancing, exhibitions, crafts and tours also kept visitors entertained during the day.

Organisers took to Facebook to thank those who joined in.

The post said: “Thanks to everyone that came along to Gala Day. It was brilliant, you were brilliant.

“So many people give up so much time to make this happen, too many to even begin to list, so THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU x million.

“We hope you all had fun, and don’t forget the Leith Festival doesn’t end here.

“We have a whole week of exciting things happening all across Leith.”

The festival of fun finishes on June 17 bringing everything to a close at the traditional Festival Tattoo which this year marks the centenary of the end of The First World War.

The historic festival is one of the oldest in Edinburgh, starting in 1907 with a pageant and Gala day to raise funds for Leith Hospital.