10 of Edinburgh's best vegan restaurants

Being a vegan in the capital has never been easier - embrace a plant-based diet by visiting one of these Edinburgh restaurants.

Harmonium

Thrive opened earlier this year and is already renowned for its brunch options (Photo: JP)

The completely plant-based menu at Harmonium has been an absolute revelation for the city's vegans.

Seitan burgers, salt-baked celeriac, mushroom scallops and heart of palm calamari are just some of the delicious dishes available at the Leith eatery, all of which would convert the most ardent carnivores to veganism.

Thrive

Opened earlier this year, Thrive is already building up a loyal, local following due to their magnificent vegan and vegetarian brunch options.

Vegans should consider tucking into the Shroom Tartine, featuring toasted mushrooms and roast vine tomatoes; or the Migas Tacos, consisting of scrambled tofu, spinach, salsa and guacamole.

Kalpna

Clerk Street to the South of the city is blessed with a number of superb Indian restaurants, including Tanjore, Voujon, 10 to 10 in Delhi and the Mosque Kitchen.

Perhaps the pick of the bunch is Kalpna, a South Indian inspired restaurant serving up glorious vegan and vegetarian cuisine from the sub-continent.

Hendersons

Opened in 1965 Henderson's has long been a haven for the vegetarian community. In 2015 the organisation converted to a completely vegan menu which can be sampled at their Thistle Street restaurant.

Menu favourites include vegan haggis with mash and red wine gravy, and jackfruit, tomato and coconut stew.

Paradise Palms

A popular haunt with trendy students, Paradise Palms is also known for its delicious, vegan and vegetarian menu.

Herbivores can tuck into an array of tasty dishes, including a juicy seitan and black-bean burger, and vegan nachos accompanied with three bean chilli, fresh made salsa verde, guacamole and black-bean dip.

Holy Cow

The team at independent cafe Holy Cow pride themselves on their 100% vegan menu.

If your following a plant-based diet and are looking to get your teeth stuck into a burger, then this Elder Street venue will ensure that your cravings are met.

The Auld Hoose

Looks can be deceiving, and while The Auld Hoose may look like your typical old man pub from the outside, it’s actually a foodie haven for vegans.

This friendly Newington bar serves up a magnificent full vegan breakfast and also has everything from vegan-friendly nachos to falafel burgers on their menu.

Pumpkin Brown

With their plant-based, gluten and refiened sugar free menu Pumpkin Brown offer a guilt-free lunch.

Their fiery pumpkin and pad Thai salad boxes are particularly tasty.

Bread Street Brasserie

Many restaurants struggle to accommodate vegans without boring them to death, and anyone who has been left to pick through yet another garden salad while surrounded by fantastic non-vegan dishes will attest to this.

Bread Street Brasserie have embraced the challenge to provide something different, and the result is a decent number of interesting vegan-friendly dishes. They also host a monthly vegan evening, putting on a reasonably priced three-course meal just for vegans, which in a city without a vegan restaurant is really the next best thing.

La Favorita

Already an Edinburgh institution, La Favorita serve up a sensational variety of pizzas, including a vegan pizza, featuring Italian 'mozzarella' made from rice milk that is just as tasty as the real deal.

You can add a number of delicious cooked vegetables to your pizza including aubergine, artichokes and sun dried tomatoes.