10 unusual gin cocktails you can try in these Edinburgh bars

British drinkers purchased more than 47 million bottles of gin last year.

The surge in popularity is down to a massive increase in the number of small batch distilleries, with many creating fruity and herbal infusions with the spirit to entice even the fussiest of drinkers.

The Gin Unicorn from Bar Salsa (Photo: Contributed)

While the taste for gin doesn’t seem to be floundering - neither does the number of cocktails based around the juniper-based drink.

We’ve put together a list of the most unusual gin drinks that can be found in bars across Edinburgh.

Corpse Reviver Number Blue - at Hoot the Redeemer

This slush puppy cocktail can be found at one of Edinburgh’s quirky speakeasy bars: Hoot The Redeemer. It’s made using Tanqueray Gin, Lillet Blanc, Blue Curacao and lemon juice. It’s a sweet but refreshing affair and one you can enjoy while playing some old school arcade games in this funky bar.

7 Hanover Street, www.hoottheredeemer.com

Stars in Your Guise - at Panda and Sons

A concoction described as a ‘fresh and herby number’ and you can see why: it’s made with Darnley’s View Gin, coriander seed, grapefruit foam, celery bitters, kaffir lime, sugar and lemon juice. You might feel bitter about the £9 price tag but you can distract yourself by munching on the spicy free popcorn on offer at Panda and Sons.

79 Queen Street, www.pandaandsons.com

Gin Thyme - at The Jolly Botanist

It’s a little tricky to decipher whether this is a cocktail or a light brunch. Found in the West End’s The Jolly Botanist: this savoury tipple consists of Gin mare, St Germain, basil, Black pepper, olive brine, toasted thyme and egg white.

256-260 Morrisson Street, thejollybotanist.co.uk

Tram ‘Belle’ - at Juniper

If the last drink was the main dish then this cocktail has all the makings of a dessert. Juniper’s Tram Belle recipe calls for Arbikie Kirsty’s Gin, Blueberry Syrup, fresh lemon juice, shaken with lemon curd and topped with homemade apple, ginger and vanilla foam. The fresh citrusy flavours and the addition of creamy vanilla make it seem like a tasty tart in a glass.

20 Princes Street, www.juniperedinburgh.co.uk

Into The Wild - at The Bon Vivant

Another savoury offering for those looking to incorporate their five a day into after-work drinks. Head over to The Bon Vivant in the New Town to enjoy this drink, which consists of Botanist Gin, Aalborg Dill Aquavit (a mild snaps with dill and citrus flavours), cherry tomato, basil, cucumber and citrus.

51 Thistle Street, bonvivantedinburgh.co.uk

Yoga mat & cha - at The Refinery

If ever a drink embodied the word ‘hipster’, this is probably it: Made with spit- roasted pineapple gin, yoghurt, almond milk, honey green tea, baking soda, lemon, sage and hazelnut, you’ll find this breakfasty style drink at The Refinery on St Andrews Square.

5 St Andrews Square, www.drakeandmorgan.co.uk/the-refinery-st-andrew-square

Pimms in The Willows - at Badger and Co

A perfect tipple for those warmer days as the classic summer drink is given a fun fairytale twist. Its ingredients are Edinburgh Plum and Vanilla Gin, Pimm’s No1, plum and mint shrub, grapefruit, lime and ginger ale. This fruity number can be found at Badger and Co.

32 Castle Street, www.badgerandco.com

Under the Seaweed - at Tonic

There’s something a little fishy about this creative collab of seaweed infused Tanquery gin, tomato juice, Sriracha hot sauce, oyster sauce, Lea and Perrins and sprinkle of salt and pepper. Similar to the red snapper cocktail, this curious version is made at Tonic.

34A N Castle Street, bar-tonic.co.uk

Gin Unicorn - at Bar Salsa

Cheap drinks and a constant party vibe - Bar Salsa is a staple for Grassmarket goers looking for a fun but casual hangout spot. Even the name of this cocktail encourages you to have a magical night. The mystical mixture includes Bombay Sapphire, Chambord and pineapple juice mixed with a secret ingredient and topped with sprinkles.

3 Cowgatehead, www.oldtownpubco.com/our-bars/bar-salsa

Nae Groany - at Roseleaf

The way Roseleaf’s Scottish take on the classic Negroni is served adds a lot to its weird and wonderful quality. If you and a pal want to give it a go, it’s served in a teapot, allowing this pot-tail of Pickerings gin, Cocchi rosa and Aperol, to provide a tea party with a twist.

23/24 Sandport Place, www.roseleaf.co.uk

Written by Stephanie Abbot