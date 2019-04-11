11 best places for fish and chips in Edinburgh according to TripAdvisor
Fish and chips are one of the nation’s best loved dishes and Edinburgh has a wealth of places which offer them.
These are the best places in Edinburgh to pick up a portion of lovely fish and chips according to TripAdvisor:
1. First Coast
97-101 Dalry Rd, Edinburgh EH11 2AB
2. Bijou
2 Restalrig Rd, Edinburgh EH6 8BN
3. Usquabae
2-4 Hope St, Edinburgh EH2 4DB
4. Bertie's Restaurant
9 Victoria St, Edinburgh EH1 2HE
