11 best places for fish and chips in Edinburgh according to TripAdvisor

These are the best places in Edinburgh to pick up a portion of lovely fish and chips according to TripAdvisor:

1. First Coast 97-101 Dalry Rd, Edinburgh EH11 2AB other Buy a Photo

2. Bijou 2 Restalrig Rd, Edinburgh EH6 8BN other Buy a Photo

3. Usquabae 2-4 Hope St, Edinburgh EH2 4DB other Buy a Photo

4. Bertie's Restaurant 9 Victoria St, Edinburgh EH1 2HE jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more