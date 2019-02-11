5 iconic BYOB restaurants in Edinburgh

Cut down the cost of a meal out by bringing your own bottle

A surprising number of Edinburgh’s restaurants allow customers to drink their own wine or beer for a small corkage charge while they eat.

Tuk Tuk serves Indian street food in a tapas style (Photo: Phil Wilkinson / TSPL)

Here are five foodie institutions that are famous for their delicious food, but also for their generous BYOB policies.

Tuk Tuk Street Food

Look forward to authentic Indian cuisine served tapas style, quirky Bollywood-inspired décor and a friendly attitude to those bringing outside alcohol.

1 Leven Street, EH3 9LH - tuktukonline.com



Tuck into traditional cuisine at Vietnam House Restaurant (Photo: Phil Wilkinson / TSPL)

Chop House

Despite being a high-end steakhouse, the Chop House keep things reasonable at all three of their restaurants with ‘Corkage Club’. Tuck into that red meat with a red wine of your choice from home.

The offer runs on Mondays in Bruntsfield, Mondays and Tuesdays in Leith and Tuesdays and Wednesdays on East Market Street, from 12pm onwards.

102 Constitution Street, EH6 6AW / Arch 15, East Market Street, EH8 8FS / 88 Bruntsfield Place, EH10 4HG - chophousesteak.co.uk



Vietnam House Restaurant

With a relaxed and informal vibe, you’ll feel right at home Vietnam House. Tuck into delicious and authentic Vietnamese cuisine, including pho noodle soup, fish cakes and spring rolls. Whether you prefer beer or wine to wash it all down, you’re welcome to bring either.

3 Grove Street, EH3 8AF - vietnamhouserestaurant.co.uk



Howies

Howies bistro serves up high quality Scottish cuisine, but takes the pressure off ordering something expensive form the wine list by allowing diners to BYOB on wine and champagne between Sunday and Thursday.

10-14 Victoria Street, EH1 2HG / 29 Waterloo Place, EH1 3BQ - howies.uk.com



The Walnut

This cosy hole in the wall seats just 24 people at a time, so it’s best to book in advance. The menu here is seasonal and locally-sourced, but if there’s one thing you can count on week by week, its their Sunday roast. The restaurant permits one bottle of wine per two people, and there’s a corkage charge of £3.50.

9 Croall Place, EH7 4LT - facebook.com/TheWalnutEdinburgh