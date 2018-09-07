5 of the best places to eat a Sunday roast in Edinburgh

Is there honestly anything better than enjoying a roast dinner on an lazy Sunday afternoon? Here are five of our top picks.

The OX

The OX on London Street, Edinburgh. Picture: Phil Wilkinson

Choosing a venue to devour this weekend institution in Edinburgh is where things become tricky. With an ever-increasing portfolio of restaurants, choosing somewhere to dine in the Capital can often be more difficult than deciding on which roast will satisfy your hunger.

One recommendation you can take to the bank is The OX on London Street.

But you’ll definitely have a hard time deciding between its mouthwatering slow roast pork belly with apple sauce, roast beef ribeye – complete, of course, with traditional Yorkshire pudding and gravy, or bay roasted leg of lamb with mint and quince sauce.

Formerly the Bellevue pub, this trendy gastropub has long cemented its reputation for quality fayre since it opened in 2014.

The roast dinner at Galvin Brasserie de luxe at the Waldorf Astoria - The Caledonian. Picture: Contributed

All roasts are served with lip-smacking sides of roast potatoes, creamed leeks, roast carrot, green beans and buttered kale.

Kyloe

The clue is in the name. An old Scots word for Highland cattle, Kyloe is all about succulent beef. It’s little wonder then that its Sunday roasts are award-winning affairs.

While fluffy roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings, pan gravy and vegetables have a starring role, top billing goes to rge joint of roast rib beef carved at your table.

Edinburgh Larder. Picture: Contributed

Edinburgh Larder

The whole ethos of Edinburgh Larder has always been a love of local, seasonal food.

It’s something that you can’t help but notice when its legendary Sunday brunch menu.

Whether its the Larder’s full breakfast, Scotch pancakes or Salmon Royal with Belhaven smoked salmon, you’ll be on to a winner.

Toby Carvery

Every day is a Sunday at Toby Carvery. Billing itself as ‘the home of the roast’, the chain’s Edinburgh West branch on St Johns Road can always be relied on for a traditional roast that won’t break the bank.

For a twist, try the Yorkie Wrap, a roast with all the trimmings blanketed in a big Yorkshire pudding. What more can we say?

Galvin Brasserie de luxe

While roast dinners are quintessentially British, adding a touch of French flare to Sunday lunch can never be a bad thing.

The second restaurant from Michelin-starred chefs Chris and Jeff Galvin, the Caley’s in-house brasserie serves up a Scottish-French fusion roast that will make your eyes and mouth water.