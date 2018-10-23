5 of the best value curry houses in Edinburgh

Have your say

Edinburgh isn't short of superb curry houses and with a thriving student population there's also no shortage of good-value cuisine inspired by the Indian subcontinent.

10 to 10 in Delhi

This vibrantly coloured hang-out serves up simply tasty Indian cuisine at a meagre price.

The cosy setting makes for a great spot to meet friends for an eat and catch-up after a day of lectures and seminars.

Visit: 67 Nicolson Street EH8 9BZ

St John's Curry Club

Hugely popular with Corstorphine locals, St John's Curry Club was named the runner up in the 2017 Edinburgh Evening News curry house of the year.

A plate of Jaipuri Golapi made up of finely chopped chicken, mellowed in mild ground herbs, almond and cashew nuts costs just £7.25.

Visit: 100 St John's Road, EH12 8AT

Mezbaan

This Tollcross restaruant celebrates South Indian cuisine serving up delicious dosas, coconut infused curries and tasty rice balls known as idlys.

A Goan curry featuring boneless chicken cooked in an exotic blend of whole spices, tomatoes, chillis and coconut milk costs just £7.25 and tastes delicious.

Visit: 4-14A Brougham Street EH3 9JH

The Pakora Bar

Since opening in 2016 the Pakora Bar on Hanover Street has garnered rave reviews from locals and tourists alike.

Diners can get their hands on a mix box of six pakoras for just £6.50 with flavours ranging from haggis to white pudding.

Visit: 96 Hanover Street EH2 1DR

Mosque Kitchen

This Edinburgh institution has been dishing up delicious curry for hungry Edinburghers since 2001.

Chicken curry plus a veg curry and a rice costs only £6, and the generous portions mean you won’t leave hungry.

Visit: 31-33 Nicolson Square, EH8 9BX