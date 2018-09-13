6 of the best rugby pubs near Murrayfield for match day

You might want to soak up the atmosphere before a game, or drown your sorrows after one - here's where to go near Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium.

Whether you're placing your bets on Scotland to win the Rugby World Cup, the Six Nations or both, here are some of the best pubs and bars near Murrayfield Stadium to visit before or after watching the action.

Murrayfield Sports Bar

Just like it says on the tin, the Murrayfield Sports Bar is the home of local sport. It’s a Hearts bar through and through but also a huge hangout for rugby fans, and shows all the games as well as being close to the stadium itself.

The bar has over 16 TV screen, two projector screens, drink promotions and 50p pool tables - you simply can’t go wrong.

22 Westfield Road, EH11 2QR - murrayfieldsportsbar.co.uk



The Bothy

It’s a stone's throw away from Murrayfield, and so as you would expect The Bothy is never empty on match day. This popular bar in the Murrayfield Hotel and Bar shows all the big games on its screens and serves up some top notch pub grub too.

18 Corstorphine Road, EH12 6HN - themurrayfieldhotel.co.uk/food-drink



Roseburn Bar

It’s been serving locals since the 1880s so it’s no wonder the Roseburn Bar has cemented itself as an Edinburgh institution. If you fancy a pint or two here, make sure you’re early - this bar is normally packed for big games.

1 Roseburn Terrace, EH12 5NG - roseburnbar.co.uk



Athletic Arms

Whisky, ale and the big screen - Athletic Arms has everything a rugby fan could ever want. It’s another institution on the Edinburgh pub scene and opened its doors back in 1897. Also affectionately known as The Diggers, it’s another firm favourite with locals.

1-3 Angle Park Terrace, EH11 2JX - athleticarms.com



Platform 5

Platform 5 can be found right across the road from Haymarket Station and is perfectly located for a pre or post-train snifter before or after the big game.

8 Clifton Terrace, EH12 5DR - belhavenpubs.co.uk



The Caley Sample Room

Whether you want to talk rugby or just enjoy a craft beer, The Caley Sample Room is a top place to be. It’s a 20 minute walk from Murrayfield but worth going if you want to dissect the game afterwards.

42-58 Angle Park Terrace, EH11 2JR - thecaleysampleroom.co.uk