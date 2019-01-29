7 Italian restaurants in Edinburgh to try before Scotland v Italy

Have your say

Seven of the capital's best restaurants to try out before or after the action between Scotland and Italy at Murrayfield.

Locanda De Gusti

Long regarded as one of the capital's prime Italian restaurants, Locanda De Gusti plates up classic Italian plates combining Neapolitan classics with Scottish produce.

Located on Dalry Road, the restaurant is ideal for rugby fans looking to squeeze in a bite to eat before kick off.

The Parmiggiana di Melenzane is delicious, while the stunning flavours of the charcoal grilled Scottish fish and crustaceans’ plate will transport you to the Bay of Naples itself.

Visit: 102 Dalry Road EH11 2DW

Nonnas Kitchen

Given its name - Nonna is Italian for grandmother - it isn't surprising that this Morningside restaurant specialises in comforting, but refined Italian favourites from Ravioli all’ Ortolano to Risotto Funghi Porcini.

The owners ran renowned Italian restaurant Patio on Hanover Street, before their move to the south side of Edinburgh and have built up a loyal base of capital diners who don't hesitate in returning to Nonna's for quality Italian food.

Visit: 45 Morningside Road EH10 4AZ

Civerino's

This pizzeria is great for rugby fans based in town looking for a quick meal before or after the referee's whistle.

Though pizza takes centre stage at Civerino's (The Parmigiana with aubergine, parmesan and balsamic vinegar is particularly spectacular), the popular venue also offers a great selection of sides including Caprese salas and fries served with truffle aioli.

Visit: 5 Hunter Square, EH1 1QW & 49 Forrest Rd, EH1 2QP

Pizzeria 1926

Fans looking for a pizzeria closer to the ground should head to Pizzeria 1926, the sister restaurant of the aforementioned Locanda De Gusti.

Though the venue's walls are emblazoned with Napoli football strips and shirts, fans of the oval-shaped ball will be warmly welcomed and well fed.

For an authentic Neapolitan classic try the Marinara pizza, a simple but spectacular pizza of tomato, garlic, oregano and extra virgin olive oil.

Visit: 85 Dalry Road EH11 2AA

Divino Enoteca

For a high-end take on Italian fare head to Divino Enoteca which pairs refined Italian food with an extensive and meticulously chosen wine collection.

Whether you want to celebrate a victory in style or simply want an unforgettable meal to distract you from a forgettable performance then the Vittoria Group owned restaurant will serve you well.

We recommend the flan oven baked carrots and beetroots, root vegetables, celeriac puree, turnip and carrot mousse, served with black butter brioche

Visit: 5 Merchant St EH1 2QD

Polentoni

Leith-based fans Backing Blue or cheering on the Azzuri should consider popping into Polentoni before catching the tram or bus to Murrayfield Stadium.

The Easter Road cafe serves up a delicious brunch with poletna, eggs, greens and mushrroms dominating the menu. We recommend the uova alla Trentina.

Visit: 38 Easter Rd EH7 5RG

Papilio Restaurant

Located a half-hour walk from the ground, Papilio has long been a go-to restaurant for Bruntsfield residents.

The no-nonsense Italian restaurant serves up delicious Italian classics from lasagne to melanzane al forno.

Visit:158 Bruntsfield Place EH10 4ER