7 new restaurants and bars to try in Edinburgh this Spring

Try something different this Spring with one of these new Edinburgh haunts

Grazing by Mark Greenaway

Mark Greenaway has been announced as the new head of the Waldorf Astoria's brasserie following the departure of the Galvin Brothers earlier this month.

Named Grazing, the high-end 170-cover restaurant will feature dishes old and new from the Scottish chef, inclduing the magnificent sounding BBQ shiitake mushrooms on toast and sticky toffee souffle.

Mark Greenaway is expected to officially take the reigns of the Caledonian Hotel restaurant's kitchen in mid-April.

Visit: The Caledonian, Princes Street, EH1 2AB

The High Dive Pizza Pub

The Civerinos team continue their crust crusade with this pub-pizzeria hybrid in the City's Southside.

The team promise "Beers, wines, spirits & decent pizza with good times thrown in for free" - so long as they continue their awesome San Marzano tomatoes and mozzarella topped pizzas we aren't too fussed.

Visit: 81/85 St. Leonard's St, EH8 9QY

Pomegranate Express

Situated at the top of Leith Walk Pomegranate has been a favourite among Edinburgh foodies for some time - and now a fast-food equivalent of the Middle Eastern joint has opened up in close vicinity to the University of Edinburgh.

The Nicolson Street venue promises a relaxed setting, serving up classic Lebanese flatbreads and energising "Buddha Bowls".

Visit: 12 Nicolson Street, EH8 9DH

Whiskers

Taking the place of buzzing cafe and deli Henri is cafe, wine bar and restaurant Whiskers led by head chef Jonnie Cook formerly of One Square Restaurant.

The Raeburn Place restaurant will serve up small plates of food with no set theme, opening as a cafe at 9am and serving revellers late into the evening.

Visit: 48 Raeburn Place, EH4 1HL

Loudons

Loudons in Fountaibridge has long been an awesome brunch spot, and now the usually mobbed capital cafe has opened up a second venue at Sibbald Walk, just off the Royal Mile.

If you can resist the call of the eatery's cooked breakfast, try one of their unique Bennys each served on an English muffin with a herb salad - the Louisiana is particularly popular, consisting of smoked salmon and poached eggs topped with chipotle coriander sauce and Cajun spiced crayfish.

Visit: 2 Sibbald Walk, EH8 8FT

The Fat Badger

It might look like this Irish bar has taken the place of Asian street food vendors Miss Woos, but the two ventures have in fact paired up.

Those wanting a drink and a laugh can enjoy a cold Guinness on the Fat Badger's ground floor, while those after Sriracha laced street food can nip upstairs for plates of food from the Miss Woos team.

Visit: 7 Bernard Street, EH6 6SL

Villager

Not a new restaurant as such, Villager has been temporarily shut since the start of the year as it undergoes a makeover.

The George IV Bridge venue certainly looks the part now as does its menu which features; vegetarian haggis scotch eggs with homemade brown sauce and pork loin steaks paired with cherry and almond.

Visit: 49 George IV Bridge, EH1 1EJ