8 of the cosiest pubs and bars in Edinburgh

From traditional pubs to candle-lit cocktail bars, the Capital has plenty of warm, welcoming spots to escape to when the weather takes a turn for the worse.
Take refuge on a dark night and visit one of these cosy pubs and bars for a drink to warm yourself up in no time.
Heads & Tales (2 Rutland Place): The original home of 'Edinburgh Gin is nestled below The Rutland Hotel in the west end and is the perfect place to sample a gin or two while relaxing within the confines of a working distillery. Picture: Edinburgh Gin
The Hanging Bat (133 Lothian Road): Located on Lothian Road, this cosy little bar is a craft beer lover's dream and a great place to escape the cold while enjoying one of the best specialist beer selections in the city. Picture: TSPL
The Bow Bar (80 West Bow): Named the Pub of the Year Scotland 2017 at the AA Hospitality Awards,' 'the Bow Bar is a proper old school bar within walking distance of the Castle. It's also one of the best places in the Capital to grab a dram. Picture: Contributed
Bon Vivant (55 Thistle Steet): Looking to cosy up with a date? Then look no further this excellent bar on Thistle Street that oozes class and sophistication from every pore (or should that be pour?). Its candle lit confines, cocktails and delicious dishes make it a must visit on a cold winter night in the Capital. Picture: Neil Hanna