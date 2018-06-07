9 new bars and restaurants to look out for in Edinburgh this summer

Edinburgh’s buzzing atmosphere during the summer months makes it a great city for dining out, and there’s no nicer time of year to eat and drink with friends and family.

If you’re in the mood to try something new, there are plenty of exciting bars and restaurants that have recently opened or are coming soon to Scotland’s capital. Here are some of the most enticing.

Hawksmoor

Popular steak restaurant Hawksmoor is coming to Edinburgh this summer - opening the company’s first premises in Scotland on St Andrew Square.

The exact opening date is still to be confirmed, but the eatery will be housed inside the stunning former Royal Bank of Scotland building on St Andrew Square, with space for 170 customers and a private dining space.

Visit: St Andrew Square - thehawksmoor.com/edinburgh



The Greenhouse

Recently opened in Leith, The Greenhouse serves light bites, burgers, salads and tacos, as well as weekend brunch.

There are plenty of options for both vegetarians and vegans here, as well as gluten-free dishes.

Visit: 48-52 Constitution Street, EH6 6RS - facebook.com/Thegreenhouseleith



The Wine House 1821

Not technically new, but very recently re-launched, The Wine House 1821 is an elegant wine and cocktail bar in Edinburgh’s New Town with its very own wine library.

There are more than 130 wines available by the bottle here, and plenty by the glass too. If you’re feeling peckish, choose from a selection of sharing platters or light bites.

Visit: 4 Picardy Place, EH1 3JT - facebook.com/thewinehouse1821



Fhior

Very recently opened by chef Scott Smith (former owner and head chef of Norn in Leith), Fhior in the New Town offers a gourmet Scottish a la carte menu at lunch, and various set tasting menus in the evening.

Visit: 36 Broughton Street, EH1 3SB - twitter.com/fhiorrestaurant



Mono

For progressive Italian cuisine (with a la carte and tasting menu options), try Mono on South Bridge.

Italian recipes and Scottish produce are married together here, as are both traditional and modern styles of cooking.

Visit: 85 South Bridge, EH1 1HN - monorestaurant.co.uk



83 Hanover Street

A former Gleneagles restaurant manager and owner of popular bar 99 Hanover Street is set to open a unique Chilean-inspired eatery on the same street later this month.

83 Hanover Street will combine Scottish produce with Chilean flavours, serving the likes of charcuterie, seafood and homemade empanadas.

Visit: 83 Hanover Street, EH2 1EE - 83hanoverstreet.com



Brasserie Prince

Due to open on Monday 11 June, Brasserie Prince at the Balmoral Hotel has chef Alain Roux at the helm, with his father Michael Roux keeping a watchful eye over proceedings.

Expect a strong French influence and chic surroundings, with dishes like onion soup, frogs’ legs and coq au vin on the menu.

Visit: 1 Princes Street, EH2 2EQ - roccofortehotels.com/brasserie-prince



The Register Club

Brand new to the city, the trendy Register Club is open to non-members on a strictly reservation only basis.

Call ahead to book your spot, and enjoy cocktails and food harking back to the roaring twenties in this exclusive environment.

Visit: Floor 4, 42 St Andrew Square, EH2 2AD - lateralcity.com/register-club



The Fishmarket

From the brains behind beloved city centre restaurant eatery, Ondine, The Fishmarket in Newhaven opened its doors very recently, and is now cooking fresh and local seafood to order just a stone’s throw from the ocean.

Eat in or take away in good weather, and enjoy some of the most delicious seafood in the city.

Visit: 24- 25 Pier Place, EH6 4LP - thefishmarketnewhaven.co.uk