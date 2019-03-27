Aldi is selling Parma Violets flavoured gin for £10

Aldi is to begin selling a new gin that tastes like the Marmite of the confectionery world - Parma Violets.

by Alex Nelson

The new, purple 'shimmer' gin is being introduced as part of the German retailer's 'Infusionist' range of liqueurs and will launch on 26 April.

The new shimmer infused gin will launch alongside The Infusionist Coconut & Vanilla Rum Liqueur - which offers creamy coconut flavours paired with aromatic vanilla - and The Infusionist Rhubarb, Pink Grapefruit & Black Pepper Gin Liqueur, which has sharp citrus notes and a hint of peppery spice.

The new spirits will cost just £9.99 for a 50cl bottle.

A destination for spirits

Aldi has become a surprise destination for gin fans in recent years.

In 2018 it won the gold medal for Best Gin at the International Spirits Challenge for its £9.99 Oliver Cromwell London Dry Gin - which also took home the award in 2017 - but it's not just gins that are a success for the supermarket.

Earlier this month, Aldi’s own-label Sea Dog Premium Spiced Rum beat off fierce competition at the world’s most prestigious blind tasting competitions and was praised by industry experts at the Spirits Business Rum Masters, where judges awarded it a coveted gold medal.

Tasters noted the Sea Dog’s excellence in taste and great value price point. The panel commended the rum’s unique notes of sweet vanilla, warming spices, coffee and a citrus lime kick – finished with a deep and flavoursome aftertaste.

Aldi’s bestselling Old Hopking Spiced Rum, which retails for £10.49, was also awarded a silver medal, and the retailer's drinks range has been awarded an impressive 50 accolades over the past year.