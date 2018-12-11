Owners Angela Crolla and Tony Crolla inside Bertie's Restaurant & Bar in Victoria Street.

Bertie’s in Edinburgh: First look inside Scotland’s biggest chippy

Bertie’s on Victoria Street opens its doors to diners this week after a £3 million renovation by Vittoria Group.

Dubbed as Scotland’s biggest chippy, Bertie’s is situated in the heart of Edinburgh in the landmark St John’s Church building, formerly Khushi’s Indian restaurant.

Owner Tony Crolla said the 300-cover restaurant, open from this week, will offer an affordable menu which "reinvented" classic chip shop dishes.

1. 300 seats means plenty of space for diners

Bertie's bar will offer a range of innovative cocktails, including the unique combination of gin and Buckfast.

2. Buckfast and gin cocktail, anyone?

A range of special sketches by award-winning former Evening News cartoonist Frank Boyle encircle the staircase leading up to the upper seating deck.

3. 13 cartoons by former Evening News favourite Frank Boyle hang inside

The two-floor building has been given a retro-style makeover, offering diners the chance to enjoy traditional chippy fare in a modern "beach-chic" style setting.

4. "Beach-chic" style setting

