Brewdog handing out free 'craft beer for dogs' in Edinburgh this weekend

Independent craft brewer Brewdog is handing out free samples of its new "craft beer for dogs" Subwoofer IPA this Sunday at each of its Edinburgh venues.

The first 20 dogs to pass through the doors of Brewdog's three capital venues, Cowgate, Lothian Road and Edinburgh Airport, will be treated to a free bottle of the canine-friendly brew along with a bag of dog treats.

Pawed friends who claim the free treats will also be entered into a draw to win a crate of the alcohol-free tipple.

The IPA is made up of wort from Brewdog's Fraserburgh brewery - the same malted barley and hot water that go into the brand's hugely popular Punk IPA.

Subwoofer IPA is alcohol and hop-free, non-carbonated beer, containing B vitamins and probiotics beneficial for dogs. along with citrus overtones and a malty backbone.

Bottles of the beer can be bought at all Brewdog venues up and down the country for £2.50 a bottle.

The brew was originally developed at the franchise's Liverpool bar where it was warmly received by dogs and dog owners of Merseyside.

BrewDog co-founder James Watt said of the beer's creation: "following the crazy success of our Liverpool bar team’s canine-friendly craft beer experiment, we wanted to refine a recipe to offer a delicious, refreshing beer for every dog who visits us nationwide.

"The result has been tried and tested and approved by our panel of pups, meaning the thousands of dogs that visit our bars each week can now get a taste, too."

Las year BrewDog launched its “paw-ternity” leave programme, which provides the Aberdeenshire brewer’s taskforce with 5 days paid leave to welcome a new dog into the family.