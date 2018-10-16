BrewDog is selling three different boozy advent calendars for beer fans

It may only be October but festive goodies are already starting to line store shelves, with a string of advent calendars launched ready to countdown to Christmas - including one loaded with beer.

Pub chain and brewery, BrewDog, has released its own take on the classic chocolate option, with the launch of three boozy advent calendars that will appeal to all beer connoisseurs.

Beer fans will be able to enjoy a range of classic brews, as well as seasonal and small-batch beers (Photo: BrewDog)

Fridge-friendly brews

Opting to shun the tradition of keeping the beers hidden away behind doors, BrewDog are saving buyers the hassle of having to pick out the cans each day by splitting the calendar into six fridge-friendly packs.

Inside the main box of the advent calendar is six smaller boxes, each containing a four-pack of beer bottles or cans.

The quartet of beers are housed in a numbered box which can easily fit into the fridge, with the beer of the day ready and waiting to enjoy when your are.

The BrewDog advent calendars each feature 24 different bottles and cans of beer (Photo: BrewDog)

The mini-box can then be swapped every four days with the next one, leaving plenty of space for all the Christmas meats and trimmings.

A festive selection

The brewery launched three different advent calendars for beer fans to choose from, named the Equity for Punks Exclusive, the Pack Leaders and the Premium.

The Equity for Punks has already sold out, but the other two options are still up for grabs.

The Pack Leaders is aimed at those who are just getting started on their craft beer journey, with 24 bottles and cans from the BrewDog collection, including some of their headliner beers and seasonal favourites.

The Premium calendar, meanwhile, is ideal for those who known their craft beers well and want to indulge both in the classics, as well as some limited release small batch-beers.

This option also contains a varied cross-section of 24 bottles and cans to enjoy during the countdown to Christmas.

Where can I buy one?

The advent calendars are available to purchase from the BrewDog website, with orders due to be shipped the week commencing 19 November, to arrive in time for December 1.

The Pack Leaders calendar is priced at £40, while the Premium calendar costs £70, including shipping for orders in the UK.

All of the calendars come presented in a special advent box, with six small four-packs of beers encased inside.