Bruntsfield bakery offering free slices of ‘official’ royal wedding cake

Nationwide Royal Wedding fever is on the rise and one city bakery is going cuckoo for cake to celebrate.

Mixing up the ingredients for a lemon and elderflower masterpiece – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s flavour of choice – award-winning Cuckoo Bakery in Bruntsfield will be handing out complimentary slices of the “official” royal wedding cake at a special spring fling event on Saturday.

From 10am “guests” can grab a slice of the wedding cake and commemorative Royal Wedding cupcakes which will also be on offer in quintessentially British lemon and elderflower and an American superstar maple bacon.

Manager Lauren Quinn said: “You wouldn’t believe how long we were waiting for the official cake flavour announcement!

“Since then we’ve worked closely with our bakers and we’ll even have a very special guest on the day, with Mud Urban Flowers supplying us with some beautiful blooms to decorate the cake and the shop.”

Owners Thomas and Joanna Partridge, who bought the bakery in 2017, wanted to spread a little love throughout Edinburgh and capture the spirit at the heart of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptuals.

The couple, who married in 2016 at Broughton St Mary’s Parish Church, chose a fruit cake for their special day.

Joanna said: “It was a fantastic day surrounded by family and friends. We opted for a fruit cake covered with marzipan icing – a classic. My mum really excelled herself even hand making the sugarcraft flowers.

“I remember how exciting my wedding day was and the cake was a highlight, so we’re excited to share this event with Bruntsfield locals and the wider city.”

Thomas added: “We want everyone to feel involved on the big day and giving out a free slice of wedding cake is the perfect way to do it!”

The cake will be three tiers made from locally sourced ingredients.

Lauren said: “Our flour is milled in Fife, our eggs are laid and come from Dalkeith and we use Scottish butter. It is part of the ethos of our bakery that everything is made with the highest quality ingredients, that’s really the first rule of baking. What else is in the cake? Well, that would be telling!

She added: “We’re all big fans of the royals, there’s also something wonderful about all the history and ceremony that goes along with it, plus you really have to support the charity work they do!

“Really it’s a day about celebrating two people who are in love and who wouldn’t want to get behind that?”

fiona.pringle@jpress.co.uk