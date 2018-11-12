Cheese Fest Edinburgh 2018: Everything you need to know about this year's event

Have your say

Fromage lovers rejoice, the UK's biggest touring cheese festival - Cheese Fest - is returning to Edinburgh this weeknd.

Here's everything you need to know about the celebration of all things cheese.

When is it taking place?

Due to a surge in demand this year's event will take place over two days from 17 to 18 November,

The event gets underway at 10am on both days, with final arrivals welcome at 6pm

Where is it taking place?

Cheese Fest Edinburgh returns to the Corn Exchange, the festival's self-proclaimed "home".

What's going on at this year's festival?

As well as the usual array of cheese vendors, this year's festival will exhibit live cooking demonstrations, live bands and music all day and an outdoor, hot food market.

Mouth-watering snacks available at the event will include mozzarella sticks, halloumi fries and mac and cheese.

There are expected to be more than 150 types of cheese from around the world on show at the event.

Last time round there were 25 vendors at the Edinburgh Cheese Fest but this time there will be 35.

How much are tickets?

Ticket prices vary from £3 to £7 (plus a £1 fee).

Where can I buy them from?

Tickets for the event can be purchased from eventbrite.co.uk

