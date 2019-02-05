Cheese Fest Edinburgh: Festival for cheese lovers returns to the capital in 2019

Have your say

A festival for cheese lovers is returning to Edinburgh in November with a pair of special guests in tow.

Foodies will be able to taste some of the finest produce being offered by UK traders, from street food stands to specialist artisan cheese makers.

Expect plenty of cheese at this year's event

This year’s event will also be celebrating 30 years of Wallace & Gromit, the British clay animation comedy which centres on Wallace, a good-natured cheese-loving inventor and his canine companion.

Children willbe able to enjoy model-making, life-size vehicles, film screenings of the Wallace & Gromit moveies and a ‘meet and greet’ with Wallace and Gromit themselves.

And you’ll be able to experience some of the greatest cheeses in the world from melted raclette, gooey mozzarella sticks and top notch toasties, to cookery demonstrations and live music.

The Edinburgh Cheese Fest event will take place on Saturday, November 9th at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston.

Wallace & Gromit will be special guests this year

Last year’s festival was held at the city’s Corn Exchange and attracted thousands of visitors.

This will be the third time that Cheese Fest UK has come to Edinburgh.

