Ciao Roma named Edinburgh’s best Italian restaurant by readers

Italian food is as much a staple of the Scottish dining scene as it is in the sweet side streets of Venice, romantic restaurants of Rome or the laid back eateries of Lake Garda.

And Edinburgh is no different with a plethora of traditional and modern Italian restaurants and bistros in the city centre and beyond.

2nd place Pizza Restaurant of the year O'Oliviero Grassmarket

We asked readers to vote for their favourite and to tell us why one restaurant’s risotto is better than another’s ravioli in the 2018 Edinburgh Evening News Italian of the Year competition.

The nominations were narrowed down to a top 10 before votes were cast to find the winner.

And top of the menu picks was Ciao Roma on South Bridge which has been crowned champions for the second year running seeing off almost 100 competitors.

O’Oliviero in Grassmarket secured second place while Nova Pizza in Howe Street came in third.

3rd Place Pizza Restaurant of the year Nova Pizza, Hoew Street

The family run Ciao Roma has now picked up both of the Evening News Italian Restaurant of the Year gongs after the competition was first launched in 2017.

The eatery offers a wide range of offers a wide range of Italian cuisine from pizza and lasagne to sea bass and chicken supreme.

Franco Martone, co-owner of Ciao Roma, told the Evening News that the key to the restaurant’s success is the fresh ingredients including pasta and pastries being made on site.

“This is the best award because it is the people of Edinburgh who have voted for the winner”, he said.

“We have great food, atmosphere, staff and the experience is value for money.

“We make our own pasta on site which costs around double than it would to buy in, but it is worth it for the feedback we receive.”

The restaurant’s award winning homemade Italian Martone ice cream is another top seller with the chefs and owners constantly experimenting with new flavours for their much-loved traditional ice creams and sorbets.

Franco added: “We hire a pastry guy to make a lot of fresh cakes and ice cream which has made a big impact on the menu.

“There is tough competition in Edinburgh so you have to do something different to stand out and I believe we have done that. We opened in 1994 and we are going up and up.

“To win the competition in 2017 and then to do it again is fantastic. We really do care about our customers and we thank them for their support.”

Evening News editor Euan McGrory said: “The response to the latest competition has been absolutely fantastic, once again demonstrating the quality of the local restaurant scene.

“Many congratulations to the winners and all of the finalists - and thanks to all who took the time to vote.”