Could Krispy Kreme be set to open a new store in Edinburgh?

Krispy Kreme could be looking to open a second venue in the Capital after it was revealed that the popular firm has posted a job advert online looking for people for an “exciting new opening” in Edinburgh.

The ad, which was posted on www.caterer.com, is for a retail manager position for the doughnut chain at a “new opening” in the city.

The post, which lists the address as EH15 3RD, states: “We are looking for a superstar Retail Store Manager with excellent customer service and people management experience to lead an energetic, high-performing team in one of our NEW OPENING Krispy Kreme stores!”

MC2, the company behind new Krispy Kreme store openings in UK, are remaining tight lipped over the ad but a spokesperson did respond with: “We’re actively looking for new sites to bring the joy of Krispy Kreme to more people across the UK – especially in Scotland! As soon as new sites have been fully secured we will be delighted to announce these to you.”

A new store would only be the second in the Capital, after the opening of the first ever Scottish Krispy Kreme doughnut store at Hermiston Gait brought traffic chaos to commuters in 2013 as hundreds of sweet-toothed fans queued for up to two hours to get their sugary fix.

More than 400 customers were served in the first hour, setting an all-time record for the chain.

