Edinburgh chippy serves up bargain suppers for charity

A city chippy has been queued out the door after slashing the price of its suppers for charity.

The Comiston Fry, on Comiston Road, cut the price of all its suppers to just £2.50 on Friday, and will do the same again on Satuday.

The fast food outlet is looking to raise as much money as possible for charity Marie Curie Cancer Care , and eager Edinburgh diners have been hungry to help out.

A member of staff said they had wanted to do something for a good cause, and admitted they had been almost overwhelmed with the response.

He said: “It has been manic, very very busy, and we’ve had huge queues going out the door today. Saturday will likely be the same and then on Sunday we’ll be back to normal.”